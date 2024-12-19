December 19, 20 heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh; Holidays for schools likely

The India Meteorological Department has issued a cyclone alert for Andhra Pradesh, with heavy rains expected in several districts. The IMD said a low-pressure system has formed over the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify into a cyclone by December 20.

The IMD has said that it would be carrying heavy rains along the coast of Andhra Pradesh to Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Kakinada, and Konaseema districts. Rain with wind speeds up to 60 kmph was predicted to be coming with this cyclone. It is known that heavy rains are causing chaos in Andhra Pradesh, but the government has not announced any holidays for schools and colleges on December 19 and 20.

According to the warning from the IMD, this cyclone might damage the crops, houses, and infrastructures that exist within the affected region. Fishermen have also been restricted not to enter the sea within the next 48 hours.

A cyclone warning has also been sounded in the Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, and Prakasam districts.

The IMD has forecasted that the cyclone will move slowly towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, bringing heavy rains and strong winds. The department has advised people in the affected areas to take necessary precautions and to stay indoors during the cyclone.

Along with the cyclone warning, the department has issued an alert to heavy rainfall in the Tirupati and Nellore districts. The officials of the department have informed us that during the next 48 hours, these two districts are expected to see heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms.

The people in the afflicted areas are requested to follow all local news and weather conditions for information on the cyclone. They should be prepared and stocked with foodstuffs and water. One should also stay indoors at the time of the cyclone.

Also read: December 31 - January 4: Winter Holidays for schools in Madhya Pradesh