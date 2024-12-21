Is December 23 holiday for Tamil Nadu schools?

With a rain alert issued for some of the districts in Tamil Nadu, it's all talk and gossip in Tamil Nadu on whether schools will open in Tamil Nadu on 23 December or if schools in Tamil Nadu will go for a holiday.

IMD has forecast heavy rainfalls in several districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Kanchipuram, and Tiruvallur on December 23. According to the IMD, this low-pressure system has developed over the Bay of Bengal which is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the state.

In the wake of the rain alert, the Tamil Nadu government has not declared an official holiday for schools on December 23. The schools in the affected districts may declare a holiday, however, in order to ensure the safety of the students.

Parents and students have been informed to contact their respective schools in case they require updates on December 23. The website of the state government of Tamil Nadu can also be accessed to find updates regarding school holidays for the time being.

It is a fact that the Tamil Nadu government also declares holidays to schools if there is heavy rain or more extreme weather conditions. As such, the possibility to declare a holiday for all schools in the affected districts on December 23 cannot be ruled out.

Meanwhile, they are advised to listen more to local news and what their school authorities are saying during this period. They must also take precautionary steps to avoid the heavy showers, such as avoiding any travel and staying indoors.

