Terror-sponsoring country will face consequences, says BJP leader Tarun Chugh

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Reacting to Pakistan's empty threats over India's move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh stated firmly that the country sending terrorists will not be spared under any circumstances.

Speaking to IANS on Saturday, Chugh said that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it very clear - any country that supports terrorism will face strict consequences. “Not a single drop of water will be given,” he said.

He added that treaties hold value only where trust exists.

“A nation that repeatedly betrays trust must be taught a lesson. It is crucial to teach a lesson to both the terrorists and those who support them. The entire country stands united in demanding strict action against the demons who attacked Pahalgam.”

Commenting on the directive issued by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to all states asking them to track and send back all Pakistani nationals, Chugh said it marks the beginning of strict action under the national security policy.

“The message is clear: national interest is supreme, and Indian soil will never become a safe haven for terrorism or its sympathisers in any form.”

On the violence in Murshidabad related to the Waqf Act, Chugh said that the attack on Hindus was a pre-planned conspiracy.

“This is all happening because of the West Bengal government, and their silence is proof of it. Heart-wrenching stories are emerging of atrocities against women and children. Mamata Banerjee has given a free hand to criminals in the name of appeasement politics. Atrocities against Hindus are extremely unfortunate,” he added.

Responding to the Supreme Court's recent reprimand of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over Savarkar remark, the BJP leader said that Gandhi, along with the Congress and the INDIA bloc, is running a campaign to tarnish the legacy of freedom fighters and families who gave everything to the country.

“Once again, the Supreme Court has reminded Rahul Gandhi of historical facts. Despite repeated rebukes, he shows no remorse. This reflects not only political stubbornness, but intellectual bankruptcy,” Chugh stated.

“Having faced repeated defeats in elections, Rahul Gandhi has now been reprimanded by the Supreme Court. The Congress must decide whether it wants to run a political party or a platform for insulting the country's freedom fighters.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.