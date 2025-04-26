Karnataka: ED seizes cash valued at Rs 2.25 crore from woman's residence

Bengaluru, April 26 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) have recovered Rs 2.25 crore in unaccounted cash at the residence of 33-year-old Aishwarya Gowda, an alleged con woman arrested on charges of money laundering, according to an official statement issued on Saturday.

Gowda allegedly posed as the sister of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and his brother and former MP D.K. Suresh and blackmailed jewellers and business centres.

The official statement said that the ED, Bengaluru Zonal Office, has arrested Aishwarya Gowda, under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, on Friday for being found allegedly involved in the offence of money laundering.

After the arrest, she was produced before the Special PMLA Court and the court granted ED custody of the accused for 14 days.

The ED also conducted search operations at 14 locations related to Aishwarya Gowda and her accomplices on April 24 and April 25 under the provisions of PMLA, 2002.

During the said search operations, various incriminating documents related to money laundering activities through movable/immovable properties and other digital devices have been found and seized.

In addition to the evidences, the proceeds of crime in the form of cash valued at nearly Rs 2.25 crore was also found and seized, the ED said.

Earlier, the ED initiated an investigation on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by the various police stations in Karnataka against Aishwarya Gowda, her husband Harish K.N. and others under various sections of Indian Penal Code/Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

The allegation in the FIRs is that Aishwarya Gowda, her husband Harish and others have entered into a criminal conspiracy to defraud and cheat several individuals by taking gold, cash and funds through bank accounts from them promising a high rate of return.

However, the accused has neither returned the money nor given the promised return and also threatened the investors of dire consequences in case of further pursuance of the matter by claiming her proximity to various high profile politicians.

Subsequent to the arrest of Aishwarya Gowda and granting of 14-day custody to the ED by the court of Additional City and Civil Sessions Judge, Bengaluru, her custodial interrogation and investigation is under progress.

Further investigation is underway, the statement said.

Aishwarya Gowda is accused of cheating a Bengaluru-based jeweller of gold valued at Rs 9.82 crore, falsely claiming to be the sister of Deputy CM Shivakumar's brother D.K. Suresh.

The ED on Thursday had conducted raids against the Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni and another Congress leader Tibbegowda, whose wife is the complainant against Aishwarya Gowda.

Former Congress MP D.K. Suresh has clarified that his family has no connection with Aishwarya Gowda.

