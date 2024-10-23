October 23 to October 27: 5 Days Holidays for Schools in West Bengal - Cyclone Dana Effect

Cyclone Dana Alert: Schools Closed in Nine Districts of West Bengal

A cyclonic storm is expected to develop due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has named this storm 'Dana.' It is likely to impact several Indian states, including West Bengal and Odisha. In light of student safety, the West Bengal government has ordered the closure of schools in nine districts.

West Bengal School Closures: Affected Districts

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced the precautionary closure of all schools in the following nine districts:

North 24 Parganas

South 24 Parganas

East Medinipur

West Medinipur

Jhargram

Bankura

Howrah

Hooghly

Kolkata

The educational institutions in these areas will remain closed from October 23 to October 26. As October 27 falls on a Sunday, schools are expected to reopen on October 28.

