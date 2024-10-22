October 29 - November 2: 5-Day holiday for schools in Jammu Kashmir!

The Director of School Education Jammu, DSEJ has announced that all the educational institutions up to the higher secondary level in the province of Jammu shall remain on Pooja holidays from October 29, 2024, to November 2, 2024. It will be a much-needed break for students as well as staff members during the festival season.

The five-day Pooja holidays begin from October 29 to November 2. Government and all private schools which are approved up to the Higher Secondary level in Jammu Division shall remain closed during the period.

This is a routine declaration of holidays which has been in line with previous years' declarations of dates for Pooja holidays. DSEJ has been announcing the same across the board for students and staff so that both of them can participate in celebrations and rejuvenate.

The Directorate of School Education Jammu governs schooling in the province of Jammu. Quality education and equitable access to education opportunities have been ensured here. Announcements and orders issued by the directorate are available on their website.

