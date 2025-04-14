April 15 Holiday or not?

As the month of April goes on, everyone wants to know whether April 15 will be a holiday or not. With the holidays announced in different states, it appears that the majority of states have not announced a holiday for April 15.

In Telangana, although it has issued a rain warning on April 15, schools are not closed as a holiday. The state government has considered this situation and reached a decision that the effect of the rain is not harsh enough to necessitate a holiday.

But that's a different case in other states. Certain states have declared April 15 as holidays for some reason or the other. If you are not sure if your state is a holiday state, here is a quick overview:

States that have holidays on April 15:

Some states may have regional or local holidays, but to date, there isn't a common holiday declared on April 15 in most major states.

With the differing patterns of holidays from state to state and region to region, it becomes critical to verify with local government or school authorities for the latest details. You should best verify the status in your region, especially if you want to take a day off or anticipate a holiday.

Stay up to speed, and stay one step ahead! Always a good practice to verify with the official sources for the latest news on holidays and weather warnings.

