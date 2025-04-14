Quetta Gladiators’ Usman Tariq reported for suspect bowling action in PSL

Islamabad, April 14 (IANS) Quetta Gladiators’ off-spinner Usman Tariq has once again come under scrutiny for a suspect bowling action during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 clash against Lahore Qalandars.

The incident occurred during Match 8 of the tournament at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday, which saw Quetta suffer a heavy 79-run defeat. Tariq completed his full quota of four overs in the match, taking one wicket after conceding 31 runs.

According to a statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the spinner will be allowed to continue bowling in PSL 2025 matches despite the latest report. However, a repeat offence will lead to immediate suspension from bowling duties.

"Quetta Gladiators spinner Usman Tariq was reported by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Chris Brown for a suspect bowling action during his side’s HBL PSL X match against Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday evening.

"As per the rules, Usman can continue to bowl in future matches. However, if he is reported again, he will be suspended from bowling and will need to obtain clearance from an ICC-accredited lab before he can resume bowling," the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

This is not the first time the 30-year-old has found himself in the spotlight for his bowling action. Tariq was previously reported for the same issue during PSL 2024 . At that time, Quetta Gladiators opted to voluntarily pull him out of the tournament, sending him for reassessment.

Following that report, Tariq underwent a detailed biomechanical assessment at an ICC-accredited laboratory in Lahore. He was eventually cleared in August 2024, which allowed him to resume bowling in domestic competitions without further concerns — until now.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.