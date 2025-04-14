Stones, burning bottles were thrown at us: BSF DIG on Murshidabad violence

Murshidabad, April 14 (IANS) Nilotpal Kumar Pandey, Deputy Inspector General and PRO of the Border Security Force (BSF) for the South Bengal frontier, on Monday, said that the protestors attacked the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel with stones and burning bottles in West Bengal's Murshidabad after violent protests erupted in the region last week over the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

He mentioned that the CAPF personnel are working in close coordination with the police to keep the situation in Murshidabad under control.

Several parts of the Murshidabad district witnessed violent unrest following the passage of the amended Waqf law, with reports indicating targeted violence against Hindus in particular.

Over 200 people have been arrested in connection with the incidents. Additionally, the BJP has claimed that over 400 Hindus have been fleeing the region amid violence.

Detailing the events, DIG Pandey told IANS that on Friday, two BSF companies were deployed after the initial reports of the situation turning tense.

"On Friday, when the situation worsened, at the request of the administration, we immediately deployed the BSF. Wherever we could, we mobilised our troops from the nearest location. On Friday, we provided approximately two companies and were deployed to areas experiencing tension and disturbance," he said.

He added that as the violence escalated, the force was compelled to increase its presence with a deployment of nine companies in the violence-hit areas.

"On Saturday, the situation worsened even more, and we mobilised more troops, and about 3 to 4 companies were deployed there. Today, to have better control over the situation and to restore peace quickly, nine companies are deployed in the area of Police Station Shamsher Gunj and Suti," he said.

The BSF DIG also stated that security personnel themselves came under attack from violent protesters.

"On Saturday, when we went to some areas like Ghoshpara, Jafrabad and other such areas in the interiors, we had to face rioters involved in violence. At a few places, our parties were attacked from all sides, our vehicles were also damaged, and sticks, stones and burning bottles were thrown at us. So, we had to use some force to protect ourselves and keep ourselves safe," Pandey said.

He further informed that along with BSF, other central forces, including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF), are also on the ground to contain the situation.

"We are here only for the support and assistance of the police, so our role is in cooperation, and we are working in good coordination. As far as other central forces are concerned, as per my knowledge, four companies of RAF and four companies of CRPF have been deployed there or are in the process of being deployed," he said.

DIG Pandey confirmed that while the situation remains tense, joint efforts are being made to restore calm and ensure the safety of all communities.

