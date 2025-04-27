25 people held or quizzed by police in 3 NE states for 'seditious' comments on Pahalgam terror attack

Guwahati/Agartala, April 27 (IANS) At least 25 persons were arrested or questioned by the police in three northeastern states - Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya -- for making controversial comments on social media after the Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 dead, officials said on Sunday.

The arrested or quizzed people include an MLA, a government employee, a retired teacher, a student leader, and a lawyer.

Of the 25 persons, 16 were from Assam, including All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Aminul Islam, followed by Tripura (eight) and Meghalaya (one).

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a post on his X handle on Sunday said that three more people -- Dadhichi Dimple alias Dimple Bora, Tahib Ali and Bimal Mahato – were arrested on Sunday from Golaghat, Tamulpur and Udalguri police station areas respectively.

The Chief Minister said that with three more arrests, so far 16 persons had been arrested "in the crackdown against traitors".

CM Sarma also said the National Security Act (NSA) charges would be slapped against those found directly or indirectly supporting Pakistan.

In Tripura, a senior police official said that two arrested persons – a retired teacher and a student leader -- at Ambassa in the state's Dhalai district were now in custody, while six other people either questioned by the police or in surveillance or proceedings under process for making contentious remarks on social media after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

In Meghalaya, a 30-year-old man identified as Simon Shylla was arrested from the East Khasi Hills district by a special cell of Meghalaya Police after he posted an anti-national comment on a video telecast by a news channel from Guwahati.

Two mobile phones were found in his possession, and he was booked in a case at Lumdiengjri police station with charges of criminal conspiracy, promoting religious enmity and actions threatening national integrity.

Police authorities in various northeastern states have asked the people not to make any controversial or anti-national comments on social media relating to religion or sensitive matters, which might create ethnic or law and order problems. The Police authorities also told the people that stringent legal action would be taken against those involved in such activity.

"Certain individuals were circulating provocative and misleading messages on social media. Please be aware that forwarding, sharing, or creating such content is an offence under the law. Stringent legal action will be taken against those involved in such activity," the police said in a post on X.

The police also urged everyone not to pay attention to or forward any provocative and misleading messages.

"We request all citizens to stay alert and report any such unlawful activity to the police immediately," the appeal said.

Nagaland Police, in an advisory on Saturday, said that through reliable sources, it is learnt that after the Pahalgam terror attack, inimical and anti-national forces would use all tactics to encourage and spread misinformation and propaganda aiming to disturb the peace and law and order in the country and also in the northeastern state.

The Nagaland Police said that against the background of the terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir and subsequent developments, through reliable sources, it is learnt that inimical and anti-national forces will use all tactics to encourage and spread misinformation and propaganda to disturb the peace and law and order in the country.

A lot of the posts on these social media platforms originate from handles run from Pakistan or their agents, the police advisory said, adding that subsequently these posts are even downloaded and shared by the innocent public.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.