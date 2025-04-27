Former ISRO Chief Kasturirangan's demise an irreparable loss to the nation and field of science: K'taka CM

Bengaluru, April 27 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Sunday that the death of former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman and Padma Shri awardee, K. Kasturirangan, has caused an irreparable loss to the country, especially to the field of science.

Speaking to the media after paying his final respects to the mortal remains of former ISRO Chairman Kasturirangan, Siddaramaiah added, "He was a renowned scientist the country had seen, with immense contributions to the field of space. He served as ISRO Chairman for a long period. His contributions to the field of education are unforgettable."

He also said that Dr. Kasturirangan was the recipient of numerous national honours, including the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award conferred by the Karnataka government.

Highlighting his significant contributions to the environment sector and Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said that the government has already undertaken efforts to honour his legacy.

"I pray to God to grant eternal peace to his soul," the Chief Minister added.

"We have lost an immense treasure of knowledge with the passing of renowned scientist Dr. Kasturirangan. I pray for his soul to rest in peace," said Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Shivakumar was speaking to the media on Sunday after paying his final respects to the mortal remains of Dr. Kasturirangan.

"Dr. Kasturirangan took bold decisions to protect the wealth of our land and forests. As one of India's and the world's greatest scientists, he made significant contributions to society as the Chairman of the Knowledge Commission and as a member of the Rajya Sabha. Death is certain, but what matters is the legacy and contributions we leave behind," the Deputy CM said.

He also recalled, "The government will deliberate on his contributions and take steps to preserve them. His contributions in bringing great prestige to ISRO are immense."

State BJP President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra, said, "Dr. K. Kasturirangan, who had earned a prominent place among the country's space scientists and was a recipient of numerous honours, including the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, and the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award, was a distinguished personality."

After paying his respects and offering condolences to the mortal remains of former ISRO Chairman K. Kasturirangan, Vijayendra spoke to the media.

He recalled that during B.S. Yediyurappa's tenure as Chief Minister, Dr. Kasturirangan had offered valuable advice to the then BJP government through the Knowledge Commission and on various other occasions.

He also noted that Dr. Kasturirangan had served as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

"Such a senior and eminent figure is no longer with us. Praying for the peace of his soul, I hope that God grants strength to his family, the scientific community, and the lakhs of students who admired him, to bear this loss," Vijayendra said.

Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, who passed away on Friday morning, was a distinguished Indian space scientist and visionary leader who significantly advanced India's space and education sectors.

He made invaluable contributions to both the space and education sectors of the country.

Dr. Kasturirangan passed away on Friday at the age of 84 in Bengaluru. His visionary leadership in space exploration and education reform has left an indelible mark on India's scientific and academic landscapes.

Born on October 24, 1940, in Ernakulam, Kerala, Dr. Kasturirangan pursued his undergraduate and postgraduate studies in physics at the University of Mumbai. He later obtained his doctoral degree in experimental high-energy astronomy from the Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad.​

Dr. Kasturirangan's exemplary work earned him numerous accolades and he was awarded the Padma Shri (1982), Padma Bhushan (1992), and Padma Vibhushan (2000) by the Indian government. ​

Dr. Kasturirangan served as the ISRO Chairman from 1994 to 2003. During his tenure, he oversaw several pivotal developments.

He played a crucial role in the development and operationalisation of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), enhancing India's self-reliance in space technology. ​

He supervised the launch of key remote sensing satellites like IRS-1C and IRS-1D, as well as the advancement of INSAT communication satellites and ocean observation satellites such as IRS-P3 and IRS-P4. ​

Under his leadership, ISRO initiated studies that laid the groundwork for India's first lunar mission, Chandrayaan-1.

Beyond his work in space science, Dr. Kasturirangan made significant contributions to India's education sector.

He chaired the committee responsible for drafting the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, aiming to revamp India's educational framework. ​

He served as the Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University and as the Chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission, influencing higher education and research policies. ​

Dr. Kasturirangan was a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha from 2003 to 2009 and served on the erstwhile Planning Commission of India, contributing to national policy-making in science and education.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.