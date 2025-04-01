Telangana Intermediate Summer Holidays 2025: Check Dates and Details

The Telangana government has declared that summer holidays for intermediate students will most probably begin from April 2 and extend up to June 1 and the colleges will reopen on June 2. The announcement has given relief to the students who had been waiting desperately for a break following their examinations.

The Telangana intermediate exams came to an end on April 25, and the students have been eagerly waiting for a well-deserved break. The summer holidays will give them a chance to relax, recharge, and indulge in their hobbies and interests.

As per the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), the summer holidays will be from April 1 to June 1, and the colleges will resume on June 2. The board has also directed the colleges to make sure that the students do not go to classes during the summer holidays.

The TSBIE has also instructed the colleges that they should not hold any classes or exams during the summer holidays. The board has also directed the colleges to make sure that the students are not compelled to go to any coaching classes or tuition centers during the summer holidays.

The summer break is a relief for the students who have been working hard towards their examinations. The holidays will give them time to unwind, recharge, and indulge in their hobbies and interests. The students can utilize this time to read, watch movies, play games, or do anything else that they like.

The Telangana government has also directed the colleges to take care of the students during the summer holidays. The colleges have been directed to give the students safety tips and guidelines on how to remain safe during the holidays.

Finally, the summer vacations are a respite for the intermediate students in Telangana. The vacations will give them a chance to relax, recharge, and follow their interests and hobbies. The students must make the best of this time and utilize it in preparing for their future.

