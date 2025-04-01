Producer Vinod Bhanushali’s Hitz Music Goes Global by venturing in live events

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Producer Vinod Bhanushali’s label Hitz Music has joined hands with WLF to deliver Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) Dubai’s biggest after-party for the fans of combat sports and music.

It will take place on April 4 and 5. The label’s first-ever foray into this space will be the official after-party of the highly anticipated BKFC Dubai, owned by David Feldman and Conor McGregor, organised by the World League of Fighters (WLF) at Dubai duty-free tennis stadium.

For the unversed, BKFC is a combat sports organisation dedicated to bare-knuckle boxing, a raw and intense form of fighting where boxers compete without gloves. Organized by WLF, co-owned by Rajesh Banga and Sunil Mathew, BKFC is now making its highly anticipated Middle East debut.

The BKFC after-party promises to be an unforgettable night, headlined by MRAK (from TALE OF US).

Known for his iconic performances at Tomorrowland and other major global music festivals, MRAK is set to deliver an electrifying experience for the audience. The second Day after the party is with the DJ’s in Dubai ARrkdyan and Nader.

Talking about this venture, Bhanushali, shared, “Indian music is going global, with so many artists making a name on the international stage. Venturing into live events was a conscious and thoughtful decision, as it opens new avenues for artists to perform and create more music. Partnering with WLF for BKFC Dubai for our first event marks an exciting new chapter for Hitz Music, allowing us to take our vision to a global stage and create unparalleled opportunities for artists to thrive.”

WLF co-owners Rajesh Banga and Sunil Mathew expressed, “We are thrilled to welcome Hitz Music as the official entertainment partner for BKFC, one of our biggest sports events. It’s an exciting collaboration.”

“With MRAK, one of the world’s most renowned DJs, set to deliver a spectacular experience, we know our audience is in for a treat. We look forward to building a long and successful partnership with Hitz Music for many more such incredible events in the future”

