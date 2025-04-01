AP SSC Exams ends today: Results, Holidays details here!

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh 10th standard board exams, which commenced on March 15, are finally ending. The students have been working hard for the exams, and April 1, today, is the final day of the exams. The last exam, Social Studies, will be held today from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

The exams were originally set to end yesterday, but because of the Ramzan festival, the government announced Tuesday as a holiday. Therefore, the Social Studies exam has been postponed to today.

The students have been putting in serious effort to study for the examinations, taking coaching classes, staying up late at night studying, and giving up their free time. The examinations have been a tormented and arduous experience for most of them, but with the end finally in sight, they can let out a sigh of relief.

The finishing of the exams today signals the start of a much-needed holiday for the students. The 10th standard students' summer holidays are likely to start from April 2 and will probably go on until June 12. During the summer vacation, students are free to unwind, refresh, and follow their interests and hobbies. Students are likely to enrol in summer camps, coaching classes, or vocational courses to develop their skills and knowledge. The government is yet to announce the holidays, results and other details.

Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) has made a number of arrangements for the smooth running of the exams. The board has established more than 2,800 examination centers throughout the state, and dispatched thousands of invigilators, supervisors, and other officials to monitor the exams.

The BSEAP has also made efforts to stop malpractices and maintain the integrity of the exams. The board has fitted CCTV cameras and metal detectors at exam centers, and has deployed flying squads to monitor the exams.

As the exams draw to a close, the students can now shift their attention to their future ambitions and aspirations. Most students are likely to go for higher secondary education, but others might pursue vocational training or join the job market.

The students, parents, and teachers are all waiting for the results, which are likely to be declared during the second week of May. The date of the declaration of the results will be announced by the BSEAP shortly.

After the announcement of the results, students can apply for higher secondary education or other courses. The admission for higher secondary education is likely to start the last week of May.

Finally, the passing of the 10th standard examinations brings an end to testing time for the students. With their summer break and future in sight, they also need to keep in mind that they should remain focused and work diligently to meet their objectives.

Also read: APPSC Group 2 Results 2025 – Official Date, Cut-Off, and Merit List Details