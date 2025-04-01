KVS Admissions 2025-26 for Class 2 to Class 10: Eligibility, Dates, and Application

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced the admission process for the academic year 2025-26. Parents looking to enroll their children from Bal Vatika - Class 2 to Class 10 in KVS schools can apply online starting from April 2, 2025. Here are the key details you need to know.

Important Dates for KVS Admission 2025

Online Registration Starts: April 2, 2025

Last Date to Apply: April 11, 2025

Provisional Selection List Release: April 17, 2025

Admission Dates: April 18-21, 2025

Final Admission Deadline (excluding Class 11): June 30, 2025

Free Admission for All Categories

KVS offers free admission for all categories of students, making the process accessible to all.

Age Eligibility for KVS Admissions

Parents must ensure their child meets the age criteria for the respective class as of March 31, 2025:

Bal Vatika-2: 4-5 years

Class 1: 5-7 years

Class 2: 7-9 years

Class 3: 8-10 years

Class 4: 9-10 years

Class 5: 9-11 years

Class 6: 10-12 years

Class 7: 11-13 years

Class 8: 12-14 years

Class 9: 13-15 years

Class 10: 14-16 years

How to Apply for KVS Admission 2025

The application process for KVS admission is simple and can be completed online. Follow these steps:

Visit the Official Website: Go to kvsangathan.nic.in.

Click on "Admission 2025-26": Find the admission section and click on the link.

Register: Enter your child's name, date of birth (DOB), and contact details.

Fill the Application Form: Complete the form and upload the required documents (birth certificate, photo, etc.).

Submit the Application: Once completed, submit the form (no fee required) and save the confirmation receipt.

Required Documents for KVS Admission 2025

Ensure that you have the following documents ready:

Birth Certificate: Mandatory for age verification.

Aadhaar Card: For both the child and the parent.

Passport-sized Photograph: To be uploaded with the application.

Address Proof: If applicable.

Late Admissions

Late admissions (except for Class 11) will be open until June 30, 2025, for those who miss the regular application deadlines.

By following these guidelines and submitting the necessary documents, parents can secure a spot for their child in the prestigious Kendriya Vidyalaya schools across India.