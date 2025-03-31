APPSC Group 2 Results 2025 – Official Date, Cut-Off, and Merit List Details

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is set to announce the Group 2 Mains Result 2025 in the first week of April. As per the latest updates, APPSC is making final arrangements for the result declaration. The Preliminary Answer Key was released on February 24, 2025, and the Final Answer Key and Results will be published soon on the official website.

A total of 92,250 candidates registered for the APPSC Group 2 Mains Exam, which was held on February 23, 2025, across the state. Candidates can check their results at https://portal-psc.ap.gov.in/ once they are released.

APPSC Group 2 Mains Exam Conducted Smoothly

APPSC conducted the Group 2 Mains Exam as per the official schedule. The commission confirmed that the exam was held smoothly without any disruptions. Out of 92,250 registered candidates, 86,459 downloaded their hall tickets, and 92% appeared for the exam, according to APPSC officials.

Controversy Over Reservation Policy

The Group 2 Notification has been mired in controversy due to alleged errors in the roster system. Several candidates have raised concerns, leading to widespread protests across Andhra Pradesh before the exam.

The dispute centers around GO 77, which does not allow the implementation of horizontal reservation for women. However, APPSC reportedly allocated reservations for women despite this restriction, leading to objections. The High Court had directed the government to address these issues, but APPSC proceeded with the Mains exam without making changes, sparking further protests.

Given the ongoing dispute, there is speculation that APPSC may wait for further government clarification before announcing the results.

Recruitment Notification for 899 Vacancies

The APPSC Group 2 Notification was released on December 7, 2023, to fill 899 vacancies. The Preliminary Exam was conducted by the previous government as per the schedule. However, due to the Assembly elections, the Mains exam was delayed.

After the new government took charge, APPSC scheduled the Mains Exam. Despite allegations of flaws in the process, APPSC decided to conduct the exam as planned, rejecting demands from some candidates to postpone it.

With the Group 2 Mains Results expected soon, candidates eagerly await further updates from APPSC. Stay tuned for the latest information.