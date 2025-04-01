South Korea: Parties give mixed response to court's imminent verdict on Yoon's impeachment

Seoul, April 1 (IANS) The South Korean rival political parties gave mixed responses on Tuesday to an imminent ruling by the Constitutional Court on South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, with the ruling party voicing hope that the case would be dismissed, and the main Opposition party saying Yoon should be removed from office.

At 11 a.m. on Friday, the court will decide whether to reinstate or dismiss Yoon, who was impeached by the National Assembly on charges of violating the Constitution and laws through his brief imposition of martial law on December 3.

"We expect every justice of the Constitutional Court to make a neutral and impartial decision in consideration of national interests," the ruling People Power Party (PPP)'s interim leader, Kwon Young-se, told reporters.

Kwon expressed hope that Yoon's impeachment motion would be dismissed, stressing that the Opposition parties should respect whatever outcome is ultimately reached.

The main Opposition Democratic Party (DP), meanwhile, welcomed the court's decision to deliver the ruling this week, stressing that the court should formally remove Yoon from office.

"It's at least a relief that the ruling is scheduled for Friday," DP floor leader Park Chan-dae said. "The best verdict to quell and end the current situation surrounding the insurrection is without a doubt to dismiss Yoon -- the mastermind behind the insurrection."

Park expressed confidence that the court would rule unanimously in favour of Yoon's impeachment, Yonhap news agency reported.

Currently, the court has an eight-member Bench, and consent by at least six standing judges is necessary to uphold Yoon's impeachment.

Yoon was impeached on December 14 over his failed bid to impose martial law.

It took 63 days for former South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun to be reinstated and 92 days for former President Park Geun-hye to be removed from office from the passage of their impeachment motions.

With 107 days having passed since Yoon's impeachment, the court has yet to rule on the case. On April 18, the terms of two judges appointed by the previous administration will expire.

