Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Gangavva suffers Heart Attack ?

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Gangavva's Health Scare Sparks Concern

The Bigg Boss Telugu 8 house was abuzz with worry after speculation emerged that popular contestant Milkuri Gangavva suffered a heart attack inside the house. Unconfirmed reports suggest that a team of doctors rushed to her aid, sending shockwaves among fans and viewers.

However, conflicting claims suggest that the incident might have been a prank, leaving fans wondering about the truth. As the situation unfolds, officials from the show have yet to confirm or deny the reports.

Gangavva's Journey in Bigg Boss

Gangavva, a beloved YouTuber, comedian, and actress, entered the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 house as a wildcard entry on day 35. Her distinctive Telangana dialect and vibrant personality quickly resonated with audiences, making her a household name.

This isn't Gangavva's first stint in the Bigg Boss franchise. She previously participated in Bigg Boss Telugu 4, where her charisma and humor earned her widespread recognition.

Gangavva's Rise to Fame

Gangavva's remarkable journey from a farm laborer to a celebrated actress is an inspiration to many. Her YouTube presence, showcasing her unique dialect, catapulted her to fame. She made her Telugu film debut in 2019 with Mallesham and subsequently appeared in notable films like iSmart Shankar, SR Kalyanamandapam, and Love Story.

Awards and Recognition

Gangavva's contributions to the entertainment industry have been acknowledged with prestigious awards. In 2020, she received the Women Achiever Award from Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on International Women's Day.

