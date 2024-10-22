Bigg Boss Telugu 8: 21st Oct Highlights,Nabeel's Shocking Nomination

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Revenge Nominations Shake the House

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 witnessed a dramatic turn of events as contestants took revenge on each other through nominations. The stakes were higher this time, with Bigg Boss introducing a twist - for every nomination, Rs. 50,000 would be deducted from the prize money.

Nabeel's Bold Move

Nabeel, unfazed by the prize money deduction, nominated Hariteja, citing her indecisiveness. Earlier, Hariteja had saved Teja from nomination, which didn't sit well with Nabiel.

Revenge Nominations Galore

The nominations were filled with revenge and counter-revenge. Here's a rundown:

Vishnu nominated Nikhil for being physical during tasks.

Rohini nominated Prithvi for being selfish and aggressive in games.

Prithvi took revenge on Preerana for nominating him last week.

Mehboob nominated Nikhil and Preerana for being selfish.

Hariteja nominated Preerana, advising her to stop interfering in others' work.

Preerana nominated Mehboob for being selfish.

Nabiel nominated Hariteja, stating she lacks decision-making skills.

Tensions Rise

The nominations sparked heated discussions and tense moments in the house. Rohini confronted Prithvi for his aggressive behavior, while Nabiel clarified his reasons for nominating Hariteja.

Shield Winner

Gautam awarded the nomination shield to Hariteja, making her safe from elimination this week.

Elimination Fear

With the prize money at stake, contestants are on edge, wondering who will be eliminated next. Will alliances be formed or broken? The drama unfolds on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.

