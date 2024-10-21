Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Manikanta's Interview Reveals Shocking Truths

Manikanta's Sudden Exit from Bigg Boss 8: A Shocking Twist

Manikanta, the controversial contestant of Bigg Boss 8, has left the show unexpectedly, citing health issues. His sudden exit has raised eyebrows, considering his earlier claims of wanting to win the show.

A Rollercoaster Ride

Manikanta's journey in Bigg Boss 8 was marked by controversy and unpredictability. Initially, he demanded to leave the show, citing family reasons. Later, he changed his mind and continued playing the game.

Interview with Arjun

In an exclusive interview with host Arjun, Manikanta's responses left everyone stunned. When asked about his sudden exit, he said, "I didn't come here to win; I came with a different mindset." Arjun countered, "You didn't even become the chief, and you left?" Manikanta replied, "If I wanted to win, I wouldn't have come."

Arjun's Sarcastic Remarks

Arjun mimicked Manikanta's earlier statements, saying, "'My wife and kids are important to me. I want respect.' That's how you behaved." Manikanta's expression changed, indicating he was taken aback.

Housemates' Reaction

Fellow contestants felt Manikanta's actions were contradictory, saying, "You're making a mountain out of a molehill." When asked about this, Manikanta stated, "My thinking and reaction process works that way."

Positives?

Arjun asked Manikanta to share one positive aspect of his stay in the house. Manikanta replied, "My presence itself is positive." Arjun expressed surprise at this response.

Backstabbing Friends?

When questioned about betraying those who helped him, Manikanta denied any wrongdoing, saying, "I don't accept that."

Double Standards

Manikanta accused Nikhil of having double standards, sparking a heated debate. He also revealed shocking information about Prithvi and Vishnupriya's relationship, leaving everyone stunned.

Manikanta's exit has left Bigg Boss 8 viewers wondering what's next. Will his departure impact the show's dynamics? Only time will tell.

