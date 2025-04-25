'Ground Zero' Public Review by IANS: Empty theatres, film gets mixed response on opening day

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Emraan Hashmi’s latest film, “Ground Zero,” hit cinemas with high expectations, but its opening day response has been underwhelming.

According to a public review by IANS, the film saw empty theatres in several areas of Mumbai and Delhi, with audience reactions ranging from praise for the performances to criticism of the storyline. In both Mumbai and Delhi, very few people were seen in theatre halls on the film’s opening day. While some viewers appreciated the intense narrative and strong performances—especially Hashmi’s compelling screen presence—others found the pacing slow and the story lacking the punch expected from a film of this genre.

A few called it “decent but forgettable,” while others said they came for Emraan Hashmi but left underwhelmed by the screenplay. One audience member told IANS, “Ground Zero is a good movie. It’s based on a real story — the 2005 Operation Ghazi Baba. The film deals with terrorism and is quite relevant to current times. I think everyone should watch this movie, especially considering the current situation related to the terror attack in Pahalgam. The story is good, the songs are nice, and the film carries emotional depth. Overall, it’s a good movie.”

Another audience member shared, “I didn't have any expectations from the film. Since it was Excel Entertainment, I thought Farhan Akhtar would bring something new and impactful—but that didn’t happen. Emraan Hashmi acted well, but when there’s no strong story or screenplay, it just doesn’t work. The plot felt routine. They could’ve made the film much bigger. Also, the film didn’t really highlight the army’s story. The biggest issue, though, is the lack of proper publicity.”

Another remarked, “The movie is decent. We came to watch it for Emraan Hashmi, but the story is just okay — not too boring, though. The first half is fairly decent.”

One moviegoer shared a review, saying, “The movie is very good. We had been waiting for Emraan Hashmi to return with a strong film, especially after his last outing, which wasn’t as impressive. This one, however, delivers. His performance is solid.”

A few audience members felt that the film lacked a strong story and engaging screenplay, calling the plot “routine” and predictable. Some even remarked that, given the subject matter, the makers had the potential to create a much bigger and more impactful film.

On a related note, ‘Ground Zero,’ directed by Tejas Deoskar, saw Emraan Hashmi in the role of a BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey. The gripping action thriller is inspired by a landmark mission—one that led to the elimination of Ghazi Baba. The mission is hailed as the BSF’s most successful operation in five decades.

The film was released in theatres today, April 25.

