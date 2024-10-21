Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Prithvi's Worst Behaviour Shocks Rohini

Bigg Boss 8: Prithvi's Behavior Raises Concerns

Controversy surrounds Prithvi, a contestant on Bigg Boss 8, due to his questionable behavior. Last week, he made derogatory comments about Avinash's wife and mentally harassed Preethi during nominations. Now, he has targeted Rohini, nominating her and displaying aggressive body language.

Unsportsmanlike Conduct

During the nomination process, Rohini questioned Prithvi's strategy in the previous week's task, calling it unfair. Prithvi remained silent, but later nominated Rohini, citing she doesn't put effort into the game. However, his actions seemed driven by revenge rather than logic.

Deteriorating Behavior

Prithvi's behavior has been deteriorating, raising concerns about his mental well-being. His comments and actions have become increasingly personal and aggressive. Viewers are wondering why Bigg Boss organizers are tolerating his behavior.

Incidents of Misconduct

Made derogatory comments about Avinash's wife

Mentally harassed Preethi during nominations

Displayed aggressive body language towards Rohini

Nominated Rohini seemingly out of revenge

Viewers React

Audiences are expressing disappointment and frustration with Prithvi's actions, calling for his eviction. Many question the show's creators' decision to allow such behavior.

Bigg Boss 8: Will Prithvi Face Consequences?

As tensions rise, it remains to be seen how Bigg Boss will address Prithvi's behavior. Will he face consequences, or will his actions continue unchecked? Stay tuned for updates.

