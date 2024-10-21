Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Manikantha Eliminated, Gautham Saved in Shocking Twist

Bigg Boss 8 Telugu: Manikantha Eliminated, Gautham Saved in Shocking Twist

In a surprising turn of events, Manikantha was eliminated from Bigg Boss 8 Telugu on October 20, despite receiving fewer votes than Gautham. The episode was filled with drama, games, and unexpected twists.

Nagarjuna's Warning

Host Nagarjuna emphasized the importance of equality among housemates, regardless of gender or community. This prompted Nabeel and Mehboob to show signs of discomfort.

Games and Challenges

The housemates participated in two games: a dance competition won by the boys' team, and "Dialogue Dedication," where contestants dedicated dialogues to each other.

Memes and Laughter

The housemates enjoyed a lighthearted moment when memes about them were shown on social media.

Elimination Twist

In a shocking turn of events, Nagarjuna announced Manikantha's elimination, despite Gautham receiving fewer votes. Manikantha left the house, relieved, while Gautham was left wondering where he went wrong.

Post-Elimination Analysis

On stage, Nagarjuna analyzed the game with Manikantha, highlighting Mehboob's potential to win. Nikhil, in a symbolic gesture, drowned photos of fellow contestants, offering advice on their gameplay.

Stay Tuned

The drama continues in Bigg Boss 8 Telugu. Will Gautham change his strategy? Can Mehboob live up to his potential? Tune in to find out.

