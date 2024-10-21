Kichcha Sudeep's Mother Passes Away, Eega Actor Heartbroken!

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep's family is mourning the loss of his mother, Saroja Sanjeev (86), who passed away in the early hours of Sunday, October 20. Saroja had been battling health issues for some time and was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru, where she took her last breath while undergoing treatment.

Sudeep's family is deeply grief-stricken by the loss. Her mortal remains will be kept at Sudeep's residence in JP Nagar, Bengaluru, for people to pay their final respects. The funeral is scheduled for this evening.

Saroja is survived by three children, including actor Sudeep. Fans, friends, and members of the film industry have expressed their condolences over her demise. Large numbers of Sudeep's fans are already gathering at his JP Nagar residence to offer their support during this difficult time.

Although Saroja stayed away from the film industry, Sudeep shared a close bond with her. Just a few days ago, the actor had traveled to Mangaluru to spend time with his mother.

