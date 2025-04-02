Two-year-old girl succumbs to bird flu in Palnadu, alert sounded in Andhra Pradesh

A two-year-old succumbed to avian influenza, also known as bird flu, at Narsaraopet in Palnadu district. This is the first such case to be reported in Andhra Pradesh.

According to reports, the girl was admitted to AIIMS in Mangalagiri after she developed fever and breathing difficulties on March 4. She succumbed to the H5N1 virus on March 16, despite medical intervention.

On suspicion that she could have contracted avian influenza, the girl’s swab samples were tested, confirming the reason for her death. Samples were also sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune to validate the results.

Subsequently, the girl’s family informed the authorities that she had consumed a piece of raw chicken while the food was being prepared. She fell ill soon after eating the raw chicken.

An alert has been sounded in Andhra Pradesh with officials stepping up vigil to ensure that the virus does not spread.

Can avian influenza affect human beings?

Avian Influenza or bird flu is a disease caused by the spread of H5 (A) viruses, including highly pathogenic H5N1, H7N9 and H5N6, among birds.

While the transmission of the virus from birds to humans is rare, it is not impossible.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), illness in humans from avian influenza virus infections have ranged in severity from no symptoms or mild illness to severe diseases that result in death.

The virus can be transmitted to humans through their eyes, nose or mouth.

Precautions

It may be worth noting that an outbreak of avian influenza was recorded in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in February this year. Following the outbreak, poultry farmers were advised to cull the birds within a specific radius where the infection had spread. In the event of such an outbreak, health authorities also advise people to consume poultry, including eggs, chicken and ducks, only after it is thoroughly cooked.

Symptoms to look for

According to the CDC, some of the common symptoms of bird flu infection in humans include redness in the eyes, mild flu-like upper respiratory symptoms, pneumonia requiring hospitalization, fever (temperature of 100ºF [37.8ºC] or greater) or feeling feverish, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

Less common signs and symptoms include diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, or seizures. Lab testing is required to confirm if a person has been affected by avian influenza.