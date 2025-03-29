Pawan Kalyan’s OG Set for a Grand Release in September 2025

The excitement around Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film, ‘OG’, is reaching new heights, with fans eagerly anticipating its release. This high-budget action thriller, being made on a massive ₹250 crore budget, promises to be one of the biggest projects of Pawan Kalyan’s career. The film is scheduled for a September 2025 release, creating immense buzz in the industry.

Directed by Sujeeth, ‘OG’ is set against the Mumbai mafia backdrop, showcasing Pawan Kalyan in a powerful gangster role. Adding to the excitement, Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi makes his Telugu debut as the antagonist. Priyanka Arul Mohan plays the female lead, while renowned composer Thaman is scoring the music. The film is being produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainment banner.

A Pan-India Release with High Expectations

‘OG’ is designed as a pan-India film, set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The recently released glimpses and posters have already generated significant hype among moviegoers.

Grand Release Plans and Record-Breaking Digital Rights Deal

With post-production set to be fast-tracked, the makers are determined to release ‘OG’ on a grand scale in September 2025. This action-packed thriller is set to be Pawan Kalyan’s most expensive film to date, with reports suggesting that digital rights have already been sold for ₹65-100 crores, further proving the film’s massive demand.