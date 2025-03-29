Following outrage, ‘Empuraan’ producers implement 17 cuts

Thiruvananthapuram, March 29 (IANS) After generating massive pre-release hype, the blockbuster Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and directed by Prithviraj, has once again made headlines -- this time due to controversy. Just 48 hours after its worldwide release, the film has sparked a major backlash, compelling the producers to introduce 17 voluntary cuts.

Among the modifications, the villain's name will be changed, certain dialogues will be muted, and scenes depicting violence against women will be removed. These changes will take effect starting Monday, and until then, the film will maintain the status quo.

A sequel to Lucifer, Empuraan witnessed unprecedented pre-release buzz in the Malayalam film industry. However, shortly after its release, the film came under sharp criticism from Organiser, the RSS mouthpiece.

While the Kerala unit of the BJP distanced itself from the controversy, stating that Empuraan is just a film, Organiser alleged that it was a vehicle for advancing an "age-old political agenda." The article argued that, despite being marketed as a pan-India movie, Empuraan addresses the 2002 post-Godhra riots with a "clear and alarming bias," accusing it of promoting a divisive, anti-Hindu narrative.

The publication also criticised both Prithviraj and Mohanlal. It claimed that Prithviraj’s directorial vision "portrays the BJP as a destabilising force and Hindu nationalism as inherently dangerous," deepening political polarisation. Regarding Mohanlal, it stated, "For fans who admire him, seeing him endorse a project that explicitly targets one community is disheartening. Cinema should remain a space for entertainment, not ideological divides."

Newly appointed Kerala BJP state president and former MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar downplayed the controversy. Speaking in Delhi on Saturday, he stated, "A film should be seen as a film," blaming the media for spreading baseless reports and denying any BJP directive to boycott the film.

Similarly, Kerala’s Union Minister of State for Fisheries, George Kurien, dismissed the issue, recalling how Mohanlal started his career as a villain and drawing a parallel to PM Modi’s evolution in politics.

When asked about the controversy, actor-turned-Union Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi simply remarked, "I have nothing to say on it."

However, BJP National Council member C. Reghunath took a more aggressive stance, demanding that Mohanlal be stripped of his honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army.

"He has no business portraying the country’s rulers in a negative light. The Censor Board has erred, and an inquiry should be launched to determine whether foreign funds financed this film. I will approach the court to revoke Mohanlal’s honorary rank," he stated.

A key reason for the producers' swift response is businessman-turned-film-producer Gokulam Gopalan, who stepped in late into the project after Lyca Productions withdrew midway due to personal issues.

The film, with a staggering budget of Rs 180 crore, saw Gopalan repaying Lyca's investment. His deal ensures that he will first recover one-third of his investment from the film’s revenue before splitting profits with the co-producer.

According to sources, both Mohanlal and Prithviraj have decided to forgo their remuneration until the film breaks even. If it fails to achieve the expected box office success, Mohanlal has offered to provide dates for Gopalan’s next production.

Meanwhile, the film is yet to secure an OTT deal. In light of the controversy, the producers have acted swiftly to mitigate potential financial and reputational fallout.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.