Chhattisgarh: Women injured in Bijapur IED blast, critical

Bhopal, March 29 (IANS) In a grievous turn of events in Bodga village, Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, a 28-year-old rural woman, Sarsati Oyam, suffered critical injuries after inadvertently stepping on an improvised explosive device planted by Maoists.

Early on Saturday morning, she ventured out to gather Mahua fruits and flowers before joining her family and friends in food preparation.

While cleaning utensils at the Tadopot Ghat of the Indravati River, she unknowingly triggered the explosive while returning to her family. Her family and other local residents swiftly transported her across the river to Bhairamgarh hospital.

Later, she was shifted to Jagdalpur district hospital for advanced medical care.

Tragically, reports confirm that she lost her left leg below the knee, and her condition remains critical.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 6:30 AM, was confirmed by Ekeshwar Nath, the police station head officer of Bhairamgarh.

This region has witnessed similar harrowing incidents in the past. Two children from Bodga village previously lost their lives after accidentally triggering an improvised explosive device planted by Maoists.

In Chhattisgarh normally tribal people, bring either leftover food from last night with them, so that they can spare time to gather Mahua – a seasonal fruit that blooms in March-April and fetch them some income.

Meanwhile, security forces have intensified their anti-Naxal operations in the area. Reports indicate that 17 Maoists have been neutralised, with the bodies of 16 recovered during continuous encounters since Saturday morning.

These operations are part of a broader campaign to dismantle Maoist activities in Chhattisgarh.

On Friday, security forces apprehended five Maoists, including two women, in the Geedam police station area of South Bastar Dantewada district.

These individuals were allegedly planning to plant improvised explosive devices (IEDs) targeting security personnel.

Acting on intelligence, the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighter team launched an operation on the night of March 28, 2025, near the Tumnar river ghat, as part of intensified patrolling and surveillance efforts in the region.

These incidents underscore the devastating toll of Maoist insurgency on innocent civilians, emphasising the urgent need for sustained efforts to ensure peace and security in affected areas.

