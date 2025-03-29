Kunal Kamra received financial support from anti-India groups, claims Sanjay Nirupam

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Saturday alleged that stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s satirical songs are part of an international conspiracy to defame India, the Supreme Court, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Shiv Sena’s senior leader Eknath Shinde.

He claimed that Kamra had illegally received Rs 4 crore in foreign funding for this purpose, stating that one of Kamra’s donors included the Ford Foundation, a US-based organisation previously accused of funding anti-India groups.

Speaking to the media, Nirupam said, “Kamra’s YouTube shows have been used to defame India, the Supreme Court, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. These shows have allegedly been funded by foreign sources. Kamra has received over Rs 4 crore from Canada, Australia, the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. A significant portion of this funding has come from donors belonging to a particular community and questioned whether religious leaders had issued a fatwa in support of Kamra’s funding.”

“Kamra’s parody song Hum Honge Kangal has tarnished India’s global reputation. Anti-India organisations based in Canada are suspected to be involved in his funding, and Nirupam has demanded an investigation. Under Section 3 of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), election candidates, journalists, columnists, cartoonists, editors, media broadcasting companies, and YouTubers are prohibited from accepting foreign funding. Kamra’s acceptance of foreign funds is a violation of FEMA, and a case of sedition should be filed against him,” the Shiv Sena leader asserted.

He claimed that Kamra is currently hiding in Tamil Nadu out of fear and warned that no one can escape the law. He also alleged that Kamra has backing from the Ubhata group, as confirmed by Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut’s recent statements.

Nirupam further stated that authorities should investigate which agencies are funding Kamra. He alleged that Kamra has received money from anti-India and anti-national groups, with the intent of defaming Eknath Shinde and disrupting social harmony. He emphasised that no one has the right to defame constitutional officeholders under the guise of free speech.

Nirupam also revealed that Kamra’s show is produced by a woman named Shetty, whose organisation has received financial support from the Ford Foundation. He claimed that the Ford Foundation is linked to George Soros and has been involved in destabilising governments worldwide. According to Nirupam, even US President Donald Trump had considered taking action against the foundation.

Meanwhile, Nirupam has demanded an immediate ban on the open sale of meat during the Navratri festival from Gudi Padwa to Ram Navami.

“The Hindu New Year begins on Sunday, March 30, 2025. Shiv Sena is demanding an immediate ban on the open sale of meat during the Navratri festival, from Gudi Padwa to Ram Navami. In Andheri alone, there are over 250 shawarma vendors. Navratri is a matter of Hindu faith, and the open sale of chicken, mutton and kebabs on footpaths and in markets is offensive to Hindu sentiments. Therefore, the party is calling for a complete ban on the open sale of meat during this period. Shiv Sena workers will submit a formal request to the police today,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.