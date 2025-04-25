Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 Set for Georgia Shoot

Akhanda 2: Thandavam, the much-awaited sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Akhanda, is all set to hit theatres across India on September 25, coinciding with the Dussehra festival. With Nandamuri Balakrishna returning in the lead and Boyapati Srinu at the helm, expectations are sky-high as the successful duo reunites for their fourth film together.

Following the massive success of their previous ventures, the makers are aiming to deliver an even bigger cinematic experience. To elevate the scale, the team is gearing up for an important international shooting schedule in Georgia—the same country where Balakrishna’s 100th film Gautamiputra Satakarni was filmed. The stunning landscapes will serve as the backdrop for key action and emotional sequences.

Director Boyapati Srinu is currently in Georgia scouting locations, seeking visually fresh and powerful settings to frame critical moments in the film. Demonstrating his passion and commitment, Boyapati is spending his birthday abroad, focused entirely on pre-production and location work.

The film features Samyuktha as the female lead, while Aadhi Pinisetty plays a pivotal character. Akhanda 2 is being produced by Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner, with M Tejaswini Nandamuri presenting it.

Promising high-voltage action, powerful storytelling, and rich visuals, Akhanda 2: Thandavam is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year, ready to thrill audiences this festive season.