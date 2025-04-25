Superboys of Malegaon OTT release: When and where to watch?

The much-lauded film "Superboys of Malegaon," which premiered on theaters on February 28, is now streaming on Prime Video. The inspiring tale, inspired by the life of amateur filmmaker Nasir Shaikh from Malegaon, has won the hearts of viewers globally.

About the Film

"Superboys of Malegaon" is an Amazon MGM Studios' Original film produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. It is directed by Reema Kagti and written by Varun Grover, and it stars promising actors Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in key roles.

Where to Watch

"Superboys of Malegaon" is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video, available in 240 countries and territories globally. Audiences can watch this unforgettable tale, which honors grand ambitions and small-town dreams, at their convenience.

A Story of Dreams and Inspiration

The story in this film is a testament to creativity and tenacity. Based on its enthralling script and excellent performance, "Superboys of Malegaon" is now an unmissable watch for anyone interested in watching movies and inspirational true-life stories.

Miss out no more and watch the inspiring film from Prime Video