Karan Singh Tyagi defends Ananya Panday’s casting in 'Kesari Chapter 2' amid criticism

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Director Karan Singh Tyagi has come forward to defend Ananya Panday’s casting in “Kesari Chapter 2” amidst growing criticism.

Karan defended his decision, emphasizing Panday's dedication and hard work for the role. In a recent conversation with IANS, Tyagi highlighted the extensive preparation that Panday underwent for the role, which included dedicating two years to mastering Punjabi dialects and shadowing a lawyer to better understand courtroom dynamics. He emphasized that her commitment to the role was exceptional and played a key part in her portrayal of the character.

Despite some viewers still questioning her performance, Karan expressed his determination to improve and earn the trust of those who may have had reservations. He made it clear that the team would continue working hard to ensure the audience appreciates the depth and authenticity Panday brings to her role in the film.

When asked about the criticism surrounding Ananya’s casting in the Akshay Kumar starrer, Karan Singh Tyagi told IANS, “Again, with full humility, I believe Ananya gave a fantastic performance. She dedicated two years to learning Punjabi dialects and even shadowed a lawyer to understand courtroom behavior. If some people still felt it didn’t work, we will work even harder next time to win them over.”

While some may have voiced concerns about Ananya Panday's casting, it is important to note that many viewers have praised her performance, with some even calling it her best to date. Many moviegoers were pleasantly surprised by her portrayal of a lawyer, a departure from her usual glamorous roles. One audience member told IANS, “Ananya Panday has done a great job. She’s often trolled for her acting, but in this film, she really proves her skills. This isn’t a glamorous role; she plays a lawyer, and her performance is impressive.”

Kesari Chapter 2, which delves into the historical significance of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, saw Panday in the role of lawyer Dilreet Gill. The historical drama, also starring Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan, was released on 18 April 2025.

