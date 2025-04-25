Fardeen Khan wishes mother Sundri: Your journey has been my greatest teacher

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) As his mother turned a-year-older, actor Fardeen Khan expressed his deep admiration for his mother’s strength, resilience, and creative journey. He credits her as his greatest inspiration, teacher and the source of all the goodness in him.

Fardeen took to Instagram, where he shared an adorable picture featuring him, his mother and sister Laila.

He wrote: “Ma, Laila and I just want to say how incredibly proud we are of you — for never giving up on your passion, and for continuing to create and grow on your own terms. Watching you build your clothesline, and now getting ready for your exhibition, fills us with so much pride and joy.”

Fardeen said he will never forget his mother’s “beginnings.”

“How life forced you to start from scratch. I was there. I saw it all — the quiet courage and dignity with which you reclaimed your worth and your voice. Your journey has been my greatest teacher. From you, I’ve learned what love really means — deep, forgiving, and unwavering.”

He added: “And I’ve seen the strength it takes to forgive, to heal, and to rise again with grace. You are my strength, my constant, and my truest inspiration. If there’s anything good in me, Ma, it’s because of you. With all my heart, Fardeen.”

Fardeen is the son of Sundri and late actor-filmmaker Feroz Khan. He marked his return to acting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”. His last big screen outing was with “Dulha Mil Gaya”, which released in 2010.

“Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” told the story about the lives of tawaifs in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement against the British Empire.

It also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta and Taha Shah Badussha.

He was then seen in “Visfot,” a crime thriller by Kookie Gulati. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan with Priya Bapat and Krystle D'Souza.

Fardeen’s latest release on the big screen was “Khel Khel Mein”, a comedy drama by Mudassar Aziz. Based on the 2016 Italian film Perfect Strangers, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal.

Fardeen will next be seen in the comedy film "Housefull 5", which is scheduled to be released in June 2025, alongside actors like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Nana Patekar, Shreyas Talpade, Nargis Fakhri, Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff, and others.

