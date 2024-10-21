Ex-Andhra Minister’s son arrested in Dalit youth murder case

Amaravati, Oct 21 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Police have arrested Pinipe Srikanth, son of YSR Congress Party leader and former Minister Pinipe Viswarup in connection with the murder of a Dalith youth two years ago.

Srikanth was taken into custody by a team from Andhra Pradesh Police in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. He was being brought to the state on a transit warrant.

He is said to be an accused in the murder of a Dalit youth and a village volunteer J. Durga Prasad.

Police, who were on the lookout for Srikanth for the last few days, arrested him in Madurai and produced him before a local court to obtain a transit warrant. He was being brought to Konaseema district by road.

Srikanth denied the allegations against him. “I am a doctor. I know only saving lives and not taking lives,” he told media persons in Madurai while he was being taken away by the police after a medical examination at a hospital. He alleged that he was illegally arrested in the case.

Durga Prasad was killed on June 6, 2022, after the riots in Dr B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

The police earlier questioned the victim's friend and YSRCP social media convenor V. Dharmesh. He was arrested on October 18. The police were on the lookout for Srikanth and four other accused.

The deceased was said to be a friend of both Dharmesh and Srikanth and was actively participating in the party activity.

The motive behind the Dalit youth’s murder is not known. Police believe that he was killed under a well-planned conspiracy.

Dharmesh had allegedly taken Durga Prasad to Kotipalli dock on a two-wheeler. They were followed by four men in a car. The victim was then taken onto the boat and the accused then strangulated Durga Prasad to death.

On a complaint by the victim’s complaint, police registered a missing case. Police later found his body and the autopsy revealed that he was murdered.

Viswarup was the transport minister in the previous government of YSR Congress Party. His house in Amalapuram was set afire by a mob during the violence over the renaming of Konaseema district in May 2022. However, the YSRCP leader and his family members were not at home.

