Every perpetrator of Pahalgam attack must be hunted down, say J&K L-G

Srinagar, April 25 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Friday that every perpetrator and supporter of the Pahalgam terror attack must be hunted down.

The L-G reviewed the security scenario with the Army Chief and other top Army commanders of the Northern Command.

Officials said that the L-G has asked the Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, who called on him here, to take effective steps not only to bring those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack to justice, but also to intensify efforts to crush the infrastructure of terrorism and its ecosystem.

“During the discussion, Lieutenant Governor said the nation has full faith in the bravery and valour of our Army, police and CAPFs, and they must work in close synergy to identify perpetrators, enablers and OGWs in the Pahalgam massacre case and pursue the entire chain in a sustained manner and neutralise them.

“Every perpetrator and supporter of the Pahalgam terror attack, whatever his location or affiliation, must be hunted and they must pay the heavy price for the cowardly and dastardly act against our citizens,” the Lieutenant Governor told the top Army officials.

The meeting also reviewed security mechanisms in place, various short-term, long-term measures and integration and coordination among the various security agencies.

The meeting was attended by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C Northern Command Lt Gen M.V. Suchindra Kumar, Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Pratik Sharma and GoC 15 Corps Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava.

In a cowardly attack, terrorists killed 26 civilians, including 25 tourists and one local, in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam on April 22.

The attack shocked the nation as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his first reaction to the terror attack that the terrorists, their handlers and backers would get such punishment that they cannot even imagine.

The PM said that the time had come when the shrinking space of the terrorists must be destroyed.

