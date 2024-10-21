Celina Jaitly reflects on how her father was away on duty during Karwa Chauth

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) In a heartfelt social media post, actress Celina Jaitly shared poignant memories of her father, an infantryman, who was often away serving the nation during the festival of Karwa Chauth.

She recalled how her late mother would join other officer and Jawan wives to observe the rituals, creating a sense of camaraderie among them. On Monday, Celina took to her Instagram handle and posted a stunning photo of her where she is seen donning a 12- kilo stunning golden saree in the memory of her mother.

Sharing the image, the ‘No Entry’ actress wrote, “#karwachauth! Hope you all had a #happykarwachauth My late father an infantryman was always away in service of the nation almost every Karwa Chauth | I remember my late mother getting together with other officer and jawan wives who were all mostly in the same boat. They did the Aarti and puja, waited for the moon and broke the fast looking at their uniformed husbands photos. There were no cell phones or video calls so Maa often waited by the green army phone for dad’s trunk-call. (Army kids will relate to the olive green phone)".

She continued, “I also dressed up with Maa as a little girl ( Poor @haag.peter had no idea I was laying the net for him since I was 3 lol ). Karwa Chauth for my army wife mom had a more grounded and perhaps solemn atmosphere compared to the glamorized portrayals we often see in films. The reality for many fauji families can be different from the festive, opulent celebrations shown on screen. Army life often involves sacrifice, resilience, and adjusting to the absence of loved ones".

The post further read, “For an army wife, Karwa Chauth might carry a deeper emotional weight, marked by the uncertainty that comes with her spouse being stationed far away or in challenging circumstances. Rather than the grand celebrations, the focus might be more on quiet prayers, hope, and personal strength. It’s a more personal, intimate kind of devotion—one that reflects the reality of waiting, worrying, and hoping for the safety of their spouse, far from the glitz of film versions".

She further mentioned, "Mom often wore gold sarees on karwachauth compared to the vibrant red and magenta’s so this time I decided to wear this 12 kilo stunning #goldsaree in her memory, gifted by my dear friend Radhika for my first Karwa on my wedding. Wore Ma’s #shakhapola along with traditional gold jewels and 150 year old pearls passed down through generations. My husband helped his Peter Pyaari to walk because in this saree it is not easy… So happy to feel that special #indiafestival vibe all the way in #austria I am so lucky to be born into such a rich cultural heritage. Jaitly concluded her post by sharing that her mother often opted for gold sarees on Karwa Chauth rather than the usual vibrant reds and magentas. This year, in her memory, she chose to wear a stunning 12-kilo gold saree, a thoughtful gift from her dear friend Radhika for her first Karwa after her wedding".

“I paired it with my mother’s shakhapola, traditional gold jewelry, and 150-year-old pearls that have been passed down through generations. My husband helped me navigate in this saree, which wasn’t easy! I’m so happy to embrace that special Indian festival vibe all the way in Austria. I feel truly blessed to have been born into such a rich cultural heritage”, the actress added.

Celina Jaitly's mom, Meeta, died on June 8, 2018 after a long battle with cancer.

On the work front, Celina Jaitly made her film debut with Feroz Khan's film ‘Janasheen’ in 2013. She is known for her stint in the movies like ‘No Entry,’ ‘Apna Sapna Money Money,’ ‘Golmaal Returns’ and ‘Thank You.’

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.