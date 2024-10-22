Bigg Boss Telugu : Priyanka Singh's father Passes Away

Television Actress Priyanka Singh's Father Passes Away

In a heartbreaking turn of events, television actress Priyanka Singh's father, BB Singh, passed away early this morning. He had been battling health issues for some time and breathed his last today.

Priyanka took to social media to share the devastating news, leaving her friends, fans, and colleagues in shock. The actress, who hails from Srikakulam, has been receiving condolences and support from all quarters.

For the uninitiated, Priyanka Singh, formerly known as Saiteja, is a transgender woman who had participated in Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. Her courageous revelation about her gender transformation on the show had won hearts.

In an emotional moment on the show, Priyanka had revealed that she had hidden her true identity from her parents for a long time. However, she eventually confided in her father about her decision to undergo gender reassignment surgery.

BB Singh, though initially shocked, eventually came to terms with his child's decision and even supported Priyanka's journey. The doting father had even accepted Priyanka's new identity and had been extremely proud of her.

Priyanka, who had shouldered the responsibilities of her family after her father's accident left him visually impaired, had also built a house for her family. The actress had often spoken about her father's love and acceptance, calling him her rock.

The loss of her beloved father has left Priyanka heartbroken, and the entire television fraternity is rallying around her to offer support and condolences during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, BB Singh. Your love and acceptance will always be remembered.

