Sonam Kapoor gives a peek into how ‘pop’ Anand ‘dresses’ up ‘the kid’

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Bollywood diva and fashionista Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja turned stylist for their son Vayu.

Sonam took to Instagram, where she re-posted a picture posted by Anand. The image had their son Vayu looking every inch fashionable as he could be seen dressed in maroon trousers paired with a gray T-shirt and a bright red baseball cap.

For the caption, Anand mentioned: “@sonamkapoor mama out … pops dresses the kid.”

Last week, Sonam revealed that she doesn’t follow the tradition of Karva Chauth. However, she does enjoy the festivities around it. Sonam joined her family on Saturday night to apply mehendi and sit with fellow married women who were observing the fast.

It was in 2018, when Sonam got married to her long time beau Anand Ahuja, a businessman in a traditional Sikh ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai. The two welcomed their first born – Vayu in 2022.

Earlier this month, the actress shared a glimpse of son Vayu playing during their Maldivian holiday

Sonam took to Instagram stories, where she shared two moments from her vacation. The first was a picture of her relaxing at the beach on a recliner. The actress was seen wearing a black tank top paired with oversized sunglasses and a boho styled chunky neck piece.

She then shared a video of her son Vayu playing with a ball. In the clip, her son’s back was towards the camera and was seen walking barefoot. The toddler is seen wearing an olive green and white floral coord set paired with a bucket hat.

Sonam was joined by her husband Anand Ahuja, sister Rhea Kapoor and brother-in-law Karan Boolani for the holiday. On October 7, she shared a glimpse from Boolani’s birthday celebrations.

The actress had shared a string of pictures of Boolani with her son Vayu among many other moments.

Talking about films, Sonam had revealed that she is geared up to start shooting her first project post pregnancy early next year and said that she loves living so many interesting characters through her profession.

