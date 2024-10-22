October 23 - October 25: Holidays for schools in Odisha due to Cyclone Dana!

A severe cyclone, Cyclone Dana, is on its way to the eastern coast of India. In this regard, schools in 14 districts of Odisha would remain closed for three days from October 23 to 25. The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfalls likely to hit the regions on October 24 by landfall.

Districts such as Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Angul, Khurda, Nayagargh, and Cuttack amongst others are some of the districts where this protective measure is taken for the safety and security of these students under their respective district administrations.

IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy said that landfall impact and the administration had issued warnings for coastal Odisha and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. "Heavy rainfall warnings have been issued for A&N Islands for today and tomorrow and in coastal Andhra Pradesh and coastal Odisha for October 23," she said. "Extremely heavy rainfall is expected October 24 and 25 in Gangetic West Bengal and coastal Odisha," she said.

The IMD also predicted heavy precipitation in other northeastern states comprising Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, and Meghalaya from October 23 to 25. In Delhi, the maximum temperature will be around 33-34 degrees Celsius whereas the minimum will be around 18-20 degrees Celsius.

A low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal and North Andaman Sea. According to the IMD, it may develop into a depression by October 22 and may become a cyclonic storm by October 23, by which time it would hit the Odisha-West Bengal coasts on October 24.

It asks the residents of the affected region to stay indoors. Thus, it has made all essential preparations for implementing safety measures and minimizing the disturbances in public life.

