October 23 - 26: Cyclone alert in Andhra Pradesh; school holidays likely!

A cyclone warning has been issued for Andhra Pradesh. The state disaster management authority has sounded an alert for heavy rains in the northern regions of the state.

The Bay of Bengal's low pressure is going to take shape and is likely to turn into a cyclone over the western coasts by October 23. The system will northwest the face and reach the coast of Odisha and West Bengal by October 24, the Meteorological Department reported.

It is likely to be spotted landing between Gopalpur and Puri in Odisha or between Gopalpur and Jagatsinghpur on October 25. On October 24, 25, and 26, widespread rains are likely to continue for several hours in north Andhra Pradesh.

North Andhra Pradesh, however, could expect isolated heavy to very heavy rains as issued by the State Disaster Management Authority while warning of widespread rains.

The Meteorological Department also issued a forecast of rain in all the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema areas from October 23, with thunderstorms and lightning in some of the areas. The residents are informed and advised to avoid travel if not necessary and stay indoors.

