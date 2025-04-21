April 22 Holiday or not?

A recent weather report by the Meteorological Department has put out a rain warning for a few states, namely Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, causing students and parents to wonder if schools will remain closed on April 22. But even with the rain warning, schools in both states will operate as per normal.

Rain Alert in AP and Telangana

The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in some parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the next few days. As much as the rain warning has been given, the effect is not likely to be severe enough to declare a holiday for school.

No Holiday Declared

According to latest reports, there will not be a holiday on April 22 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana schools. The summer holidays for both states are to start on April 24, and the students can now look forward to a well-deserved break.

Weather Forecast

The rain warning in AP and Telangana will probably continue for a couple of days with sporadic showers forecasted in some regions of the states. Although the rains will somewhat disrupt, schools are expected to operate as normal.

Summer Holidays Ahead

Students in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh can anticipate their summer vacation to begin on April 24. The vacation will be a welcome relief from the heat and school pressure.

All in all, even with the rain warning, schools in Telangana and AP will be functioning normally on April 22, and students can anticipate their normal classes.

