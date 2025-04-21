Metal strength equally important for soldier as combat skill: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that the nature of modern warfare requires soldiers to excel in combat skills while being equally proficient in mental stability and spiritual empowerment.

Addressing an event organised at the Brahma Kumaris Headquarters in Mount Abu, the Defence Minister said nowadays wars are being fought on cyber, space, information and psychological fronts, and there is a need for soldiers to become mentally strong.

“The Brahma Kumaris’ campaign to bolster the mental health of soldiers is a commendable step in that direction,” he said.

The Defence Minister said that the nation can be protected with not just weapons, but also with a strong personality, enlightened consciousness and awareness.

Rajnath Singh pointed out that while physical strength is fundamental for a soldier, mental strength is equally vital.

He stated that soldiers protect the nation while serving in difficult conditions, and these challenges are overcome through an energy born out of a strong inner self.

The Defence Minister added that prolonged stress, uncertainty and working in difficult conditions could affect mental health, which calls for strengthening the inner self.

The Defence Minister added that this initiative will further strengthen the minds of the soldiers in view of the present global geopolitical scenario.

Referring to the Brahma Kumaris’ initiative, he said the theme of the campaign, ‘Self-Empowerment - Through Inner Awakening’ is extremely interesting and relevant in today’s times.

“Self- transformation through meditation, Yoga, positive thinking and self-dialogue will provide mental, emotional and spiritual strength to our brave soldiers,” he said.

Rajnath Singh described spirituality and Yoga, which are ingrained in India’s culture, as the biggest means to enhance mental well-being and deal with stress, anxiety and emotional turmoil.

He said an alert and strong soldier becomes a lighthouse for the nation, which can face any storm with determination.

He acknowledged the Security Service Wing of the Brahma Kumaris for bolstering the security forces through residential, field and online programmes, special campaigns and force-specific projects.

As part of the event, an MoU was signed between the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence and Headquarters SSW, Rajyoga Education and Research Foundation of Brahma Kumaris in the presence of Rajnath Singh.

The aim is to guide Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) beneficiaries towards achieving better mental health and reducing dependency on medicines.

