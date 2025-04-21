Shine Tom Chacko Arrest: Vincy Says No Legal Action

Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshius met with the media recently and clarified it that she wouldn't take the legal route against actor Shine Tom Chacko. Vincy clarified it that she would want to deal with this issue internally and not outside the film industry. But she has clarified it that she will not withdraw the complaint filed with the Kerala Film Chamber and Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

Vincy has clarified it that she wants to see a change in the Malayalam movie industry, and that's why she went ahead with the complaint. She also revealed that such incidents shouldn't be repeated.

Besides filing a complaint against Shine Tom Chacko, Vincy also accused him of using drugs on the sets of their upcoming film, "Soothravakyam."

The internal committee will convene to verify Vincy's complaint, and the actress has clarified it that she will cooperate with the committee. Earlier, Vincy expressed her disappointment and stated that she was ready to withdraw the complaint, as Saji Nanthiyattu, the Kerala Film Chamber's general secretary, had revealed Shine's name to the media despite her request to keep it confidential.

Shine A police raid on Tom Chacko's hotel room led to his arrest in a drug case. The police have now released him on bail.