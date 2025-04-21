Tamannaah-starrer ‘Odela 2’ had broken even before release, says Creator Sampath Nandi

Chennai, April 21 (IANS) Sampath Nandi, the creator of the popular ‘Odela’ franchise, has disclosed that the second instalment of the franchise featuring actress Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead, had broken even, even before its release.

Participating in the success meet of 'Odela 2', the creator of the franchise Sampath Nandi said, ''The journey of (making) this film started a year-and-a-half ago. From then till today, everything that happened, happened on its own.”

The creator of the franchise disclosed that the budget of the film was not what people thought it was.

“Many of you are speculating as to when this film will break even. Let me tell you that this film had broken even, even before its release by the grace of God. We consider every rupee that comes to us from the audience as a gift from the Almighty. This film is already on its way to success,” he disclosed.

Stating that one of the biggest reasons for the film’s success was the film’s visuals, Sampath Nandi said the visuals in the film had come in for a lot of praise from audiences. In particular, he said the CG portions had come in for a lot of appreciation and praised the Prasad Labs CG team for delivering exceptional CG work at a low cost. “They have done excellent CG on a very low budget. Thanks to all of them,” he said.

The film, which released on April 17 this year, had triggered huge expectations as this was the second instalment from the 'Odela' franchise, the first instalment of which was titled ‘Odela Railway Station’.

Produced by D Madhu under the direction of Ashok Teja, the film has music by Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Soundar Rajan. Art direction for the film is by Rajeev Nair.

The film revolves around the theme of the divine taking on the dark forces.

One reason why the film has caught the attention of fans and film buffs is that Tamannaah, for the first time in her two-decade-old career, plays the role of a Naga Sadhu in this film.

Apart from Tamannah, the film also features a host of stars including Hebbah Patel, Dayanand Reddy, Yuva, Murali Sharma, Sharath Lohitashwa, Srikanth Iyengar, Naga Mahesh, Vamshi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal and Pooja Reddy among others.

