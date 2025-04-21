ICSE 10th Result 2025: Check Date, Time, and How to Download

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to announce the ICSE 10th and ISC 12th 2025 results next month. The council will also announce pass percentages, gender-wise percentages, toppers, and other statistics of the results along with the results.

Likely Release Date

Looking at previous trends, we can project when the ICSE and ISC results are likely to be released. For 2024, results were announced on May 6, whereas for 2023 results were announced on May 14. In 2022, the results were announced on July 17. Following this trend, chances are that the 2025 results are likely to be released in May.

How to Check ICSE, ISC Result 2025

Students can access their result on the official website, by following the steps below:

Go to the official website .

. Search for the 'Results' link on the homepage and choose either 'ICSE Board Exam Results 2025' or 'ISC Board Exam Results 2025'.

Select the course code and enter details such as roll number and captcha code.

The result will appear on the screen.

Results can be downloaded by students and a printout taken for reference purposes.

Passing Criteria

To clear the ICSE Class 10 board exams, students need to get at least 33% marks in each subject and overall. For ISC Class 12, students need to get at least 40% in each subject and total. Students who do not get the minimum marks will have to appear for supplementary or compartment exams. If they still do not pass, they will have to reappear in the exam the following year.

Important Guidance

Students are recommended to exclusively depend on the official website for announcing results and dates. For further information, students and parents can check the official website.

Following these steps and keeping themselves updated, students can get access to ICSE and ISC results easily and decide on their future course of action.

