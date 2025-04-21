Telangana Sees High Demand for Pharmacy Courses: Here’s Why

In Telangana, pharmacy education is emerging as a strong alternative to traditional choices like engineering and medicine. Once seen as a backup, pharmacy courses such as B Pharm (Bachelor of Pharmacy) and Pharm D (Doctor of Pharmacy) are now becoming top choices for students looking for a mix of science, healthcare, research, and global career opportunities.

Admissions and Eligibility

One of the reasons for the growing popularity of pharmacy is its eligibility for both BiPC and MPC students, unlike most professional courses that are stream-specific. Admissions are through the EAPCET (Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test).

Currently, Telangana has over 9,000 B Pharm seats available under the convenor quota across 127 colleges, and 1,700 Pharm D seats across 75 institutions. There are also 125 seats in pharmaceutical engineering. With such availability, the course is attracting a wide range of students.

Wide Range of Career Opportunities

Pharmacy is no longer limited to retail medical shops or quality control roles. Graduates are now entering fields like clinical research, regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, healthcare IT, drug safety, and hospital pharmacy. The demand for skilled pharmacy professionals has increased significantly post-Covid, both in India and abroad.

These roles not only offer job stability but are also less prone to layoffs when compared to sectors like IT. Many graduates are working in hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, research labs, and even tech companies that focus on healthcare solutions.

Course Structure and Career Growth

The B Pharm program is four years long, while Pharm D spans six years, with a strong focus on clinical practice and hospital training. Pharm D is particularly popular among students aiming for careers in clinical roles or international healthcare systems.

Students often pursue postgraduate degrees (M Pharm), but many are job-ready immediately after graduation. Experts in the field note that pharmacy professionals begin with modest salaries but can match or even surpass their peers in IT within five to seven years, depending on their specialization and experience.

Global Scope and Future Potential

Hyderabad, known as the pharma hub of India, is gaining global recognition for its affordable drug production and trained workforce. Countries like the USA, UAE, and other Gulf nations actively recruit Indian pharmacy graduates with attractive salaries and career paths.

With increasing demand, solid job prospects, and international relevance, pharmacy has become an evergreen, future-proof career path for students in Telangana.