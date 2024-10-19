Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Historic Low Ratings, Is This Season a Total Flop?

The latest TRP ratings for Bigg Boss Telugu 8 indicate that the season is heading towards a massive failure. Despite introducing new contestants and reintroducing old ones, the makers have failed to impress audiences. The show's ratings have plummeted to historic lows, with Saturday's episode recording a dismal rating of below 5.

Also read: Khushi Kapoor's Black Beauty Shines at YSL Beauty Launch

The Hyderabad BARC ratings for Bigg Boss Telugu 8 have been underwhelming, with the show struggling to cross the 4-rating mark on most days. Even the special reload episode, which featured the wildcard entries, failed to generate significant interest, with ratings below 6.

This season's poor performance is astonishing, considering the show's past success. Bigg Boss Telugu has consistently delivered high ratings in previous seasons, with some episodes even crossing the 21-rating mark. The current season's ratings have dropped significantly, indicating a severe decline in viewer interest.

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : 18th Oct Highlights ,Gautam the new Mega Chief

Experts attribute the show's failure to several factors:

1. Lack of engaging contestants: This season's contestants have failed to create the necessary buzz.

2. Repetitive tasks: The show's format has become stale, with repetitive tasks failing to excite audiences.

3. Poor character development: Contestants like Gautham Krishna, Nayan Papa, and Manikanta have been criticized for their lackluster performances.

Gautham Krishna's illogical outbursts and Manikanta's inconsistent behavior have frustrated viewers. Hariteja, despite being a strong contestant, has failed to deliver the expected entertainment. Gangavva's presence has been questioned, with many wondering why she was chosen.

The only silver lining is Avinash's gameplay, which has kept some viewers engaged. However, it's unclear whether his efforts will be enough to salvage the season.

As Bigg Boss Telugu 8 continues to struggle, the question remains: Can the makers turn things around, or is this season doomed to be remembered as one of the worst?

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Prithvi Eliminated