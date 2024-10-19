Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : 18th Oct Highlights ,Gautam the new Mega Chief

Bigg Boss Update: Gautam Emerges as New Mega Chief Amidst Intense Competition

The latest episodes of Bigg Boss have been packed with action, suspense, and surprises. The "Over Smart" task sparked intense rivalry among housemates, ultimately crowning Gautam as the new Mega Chief.

OG Clan's Initial Dominance

Bigg Boss introduced a challenge where contestants had to retrieve symbolic masks and deposit them in a designated box. The OG Clan excelled initially, winning the first two rounds. However, the Royal Clan soon gained momentum, dominating subsequent rounds.

Also read: Rakul Preet Radiates Unstoppable Glow

Nikhil Considered a "Danger"

The Royal Clan eliminated Nikhil and Nabeel from the Mega Chief contender task, citing Nikhil as a significant threat. Gangavva's remark, "Nikhil is a big danger," sparked laughter among the group.

Gautam secured the bone-shaped object in the "Catch or Release" task, eliminating Avinash, Mehboob, Vishnupriya, and Prerana. His strategic moves ensured his victory.

Manikanta's Costly Mistake

Manikanta's slip-up allowed Gautam to survive. Despite his attempt to change his decision, Nikhil confirmed the initial eliminations, paving the way for Gautam's win.

Gautam's New Role

As the new Mega Chief, Gautam announced a week-long relaxation for female contestants, with the boys handling household chores. He appointed Hariteja and Gangavva as his assistants.

The competition is heating up, and alliances are shifting. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss updates!

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Prithvi Eliminated