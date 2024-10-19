Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Prithvi Eliminated in Shocking Twist

In a stunning turn of events, Prithvi became the latest contestant to bid farewell to the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 house. Despite initial predictions suggesting Tasty Teja or Hariteja would be eliminated, Prithvi's journey came to an abrupt end.

A Delayed Departure

Prithvi's elimination was anticipated earlier, but he was saved multiple times thanks to Abhay, Sonia, Nainika, and Aditya Om's eliminations. However, his luck finally ran out, leaving fans surprised.

Voting Trends Upset

Contrary to official voting trends, which indicated Nabeel Afridi, Nikhil, and Naga Manikanta were safe, Prithvi's elimination has shaken up the dynamics. Gautham's safety was confirmed earlier, leaving Tasty Teja and Hariteja in the bottom two.

Vishnupriya's Game Boost

Prithvi's exit is seen as a blessing in disguise for Vishnupriya's fans. With the distraction gone, they believe she can now focus on her gameplay and strategy, potentially improving her chances.

Nabeel Afridi Leads

Nabeel continues to dominate with the highest number of votes, solidifying his position in the house. His strong personality and strategic gameplay have resonated with audiences.

The Competition Intensifies

As the competition heats up, alliances will be tested, and strategies rewritten. Who will be the next to leave the Bigg Boss house? Stay tuned for more updates and twists!



