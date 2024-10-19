Angolan President highlights women's role in conflict resolution in Africa

Luanda, Oct 19 (IANS) Angolan President Joao Lourenco underscored the critical role of women in peace-building during the opening of the High-Level Women's Forum of the Great Lakes Region in Luanda, Angola's capital.

Lourenco on Friday emphasised that women's involvement in peace processes is essential, given their significance in community dynamics, their firsthand experiences with the impacts of conflict, and their unique capacity to foster dialogue and reconciliation, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Our experience in peace-building after a long-armed conflict has taught us the importance of involving women in every stage of peace processes," Lourenco said.

He praised various women's groups across Africa for their steadfast advocacy for peace and gender equality, as well as their relentless efforts to secure women's inclusion in decision-making spaces.

Reflecting on the challenges posed by regional conflicts, Lourenco commended the bravery of women who negotiate peace, rebuild their communities, and heal the wounds of war.

Despite these contributions, he noted that women remain underrepresented in formal peace processes concerning conflict prevention, management, and resolution. He called for heightened efforts to dismantle barriers that hinder their participation.

"We cannot overlook the harsh reality faced by women, girls, and children in conflict zones, whether as refugees or forced to take on roles as combatants or even heads of households, often subjected to sexual violence, deprived of education, and having their future stolen as a result. We must ensure that women are present at the negotiation table, their voices are respected, and their ideas are put into practice," he said.

Under the theme "Strengthening Women's Participation and Leadership in Peace and Security Processes in the Great Lakes Region," the forum is set to convene delegates from 12 member states of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, as well as participants from United Nations agencies, East African Community, and the Southern African Development Society.

The two-day event will also feature members of the African Women Leaders Network and the Women, Peace, and Security Advisory Board for the Great Lakes Region, alongside diplomats, religious leaders, academics, and other stakeholders, aiming to elevate women's roles in peace and security processes.

